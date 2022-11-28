Ashoknagar: Body of nursing student found

KOLKATA: A nursing student was allegedly murdered inside his rented room in Ashoknagar in North 24-Parganas.



Uddhab Sarkar (22) of Gangarampur in South Dinajpur was a first-year nursing student at the Ashoknagar State General Hospital.

He along with three other nursing students was staying at the house of Sudhangshu Samaddar on rent.

Uddhab's two roommates went to their homes a few days ago. For the past few days, Uddhab was staying with the other roommate, identified as Bikram Sarkar.

On Sunday morning, Samaddar saw Bikram leaving the house. When he was asked, Bikarm reportedly told Samaddar that he was going home. But Samaddar noticed an unusual behaviour of Bikram.

After going out of the main gate, Bikram waited for a while and was looking a bit stressed. Suspecting something unusual, Samaddar started calling Uddhab by his name but nobody answered.

As Uddhab was not seen since morning, Samaddar broke the lock of the door and found the youth's body under the bed.

Immediately, police were informed. Cops recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. Initially, a slit mark was noticed on the throat.

It is suspected that Bikram had killed Uddhab and fled. Police are trying to nab Bikram.Probe is underway.