Asansol synergy: State eyes investment worth Rs 2,720 cr

Kolkata: The state government is eyeing an investment to the tune of Rs 2,720 crore with an employment of more than 26,000 people in East Burdwan and West Burdwan in the next three years.



There will be Rs 1,432 crore investment in West Burdwan while in East Burdwan it will be Rs 1,288 crore.

The potential investment in the industrial sector was envisaged at the synergy and business facilitation conclave held at Asansol on Thursday hosted by the state MSME department.

Nearly 650 businessmen including chambers took part in the synergy.

The grant of loans by the banks for the MSME sector has been quite satisfactory with Rs 5,245 crore being disbursed by the banks from April to September 2022 that includes Rs 2,821 crore for West Burdwan and Rs 2,424 crore for East Burdwan.

The SAIP (Scheme for Approved Industrial Park) has also Rs 2,720 crore kicked off well with two industrial parks spanning across 43 acres in Andal, West Burdwan already receiving the final approval from the state government.

Setting up of 96 airjet powerlooms under the Powerloom Incentive Scheme is under process at Jamuria in West Burdwan with an investment of Rs 75 crore.

The powerlooms will provide direct and indirect employment to over 1200 people.

The yarn bank at Purbasthali in East Burdwan has begun working to its full potential and has been supplying yarns to the weavers. 2,5000 weavers are expected to reap

benefits from it.

Two ethanol plants are being set up at Galsi and Ausgram respectively in East Burdwan which will entail an investment of Rs 320 crore and employment of over 1000 people.

State Industry and Commerce minister Shashi Panja, MSME and Textiles minister Chandranath Sinha, state Animal Resources Development minister Swapan Debnath, state Labour minister Moloy Ghatak, Principal Secretary of MSME department Rajesh Pandey among others were present

at the event.