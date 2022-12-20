Asansol stampede: BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari's wife summoned

kolkata: Asansol-Durgapur police has summoned BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari's wife Chaitali Tiwari for questioning in connection with the Asansol stampede incident.

On Monday police pasted a notice on Jitendra and Chaitali's house. In the notice, it has been mentioned that police will go to her house for questioning on Tuesday at 10 am. Chaitali was summoned earlier on Thursday but she did not appear.

Jitendra later informed that Chatilai is unwell and at present she is out of Asansol for treatment purposes. However, he claimed that for the purpose of investigation they will cooperate with the police.

It may be mentioned that on Wednesday three people were killed in a stampede in Asansol during a blanket distribution programme attended by Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP leaders. However, the incident took place after Adhikari left the spot. It is alleged that the programme was organised despite no permission being granted by the police.Holding him and the BJP responsible for the tragic incident, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee hit out at the saffron party