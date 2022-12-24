As eateries prep up, city braces for music and good food this Christmas

Kolkata: That time of the year is here again when we queue up at iconic Nahoum's and Flurys and walk under the canopy of lights at Kolkata Christmas Carnival on Park Street.



Christmas is a season of indulgence, eating well, and merry-making. And when it comes to sumptuous food, the city eateries make sure they have the best of delicacies.

Kebab-e-Que at The Astor has a lavish spread this Christmas. The chief chef will take the guests on a journey to introduce the items, their origins, and their specialties.

The quaint Blue Moose Café on Southern Avenue has carefully chosen items from across the continents to represent their stories and cultures on Christmas.

The recently-launched Canisters' at Kalikapur in South Kolkata has authentic Indian Continental cuisines to tickle the most discerning taste buds on Christmas and New Year.

For those looking to have roasted duck this festive season, head to The Irish Brewery. From Chicken Pot Pie, Mutton Pot Pie, Pork Chop, and Roasted Chicken to Roasted Duck, the appeasement will arouse your taste buds. And if you haven't yet tried Kolkata's favourite Christmas cakes, then don't forget to visit The Bakery at the Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata.

The hotel also has special brunch, and live performances on Christmas.

How can Christmas and New Year be celebrated without music? On December 25, Mumbai's DJ Kawal will set the ball rolling with his crazy beats at Traffic Gastropub at City Centre 2.

On New Year's Eve, DJ KT is scheduled to turn up the heat with her unique style. At Canteen Pub & Grub, DJ Adarsh will set the stage on fire on Christmas Eve.

On New Year's Eve, DJ Enzed will take over the party to make you groove all night.

Also, a celebration in Kolkata is incomplete without a yummy plate of biryani. Oudh 1590 has a delectable spread for Christmas and New Year with dishes like Mushroom Raan Biryani, Awadhi Handi Biryani, Moti Biryani, Gosht Kundan Kaliya, Gosht Bhuna, and Chicken Irani.

If you are tight on budget this festive season, don't worry, the combo meals and special thalis at affordable rates at 99 can make your tummy full and heart happy.