Arms cache recovered from Kashipur, two held

KOLKATA: Cops of Baruipur Police District unearthed an arms cache from Kashipur in South 24-Parganas on Wednesday night.



Two persons were arrested in connection with the arms recovery.

According to sources, recently police spotted a youth, who had uploaded a few pictures of himself, posing with bomb and bullet. While tracking the social media profile, cops traced a house in Natapukur area.

On Wednesday night, a raid was conducted at the said house and the cops found five socket bombs, one gun, huge quantity of gun powder and other components.

The duo, identified as Nabirul Molla and Samsur Rahman, is being interrogated to find out from where they had procured the explosive components and the fire arm.