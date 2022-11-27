Anubrata to continue as TMC Birbhum dist prez

Kolkata: Anubrata Mondol will continue as the president of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the Birbhum district.



This was decided at a meeting held between Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and leaders from Birbhum on Friday.

Mondol is in judicial custody because of his alleged involvement in the cow smuggling case.

The party's state president and Rajya Sabha MP Subrata Bakshi was also present at the meeting.

Trinamool leaders from Birbhum, namely, Ashis Banerjee, Chandranath Sinha, Bikas Roy Chowdhury, and Abhijit Sinha were present in the meeting along with the leaders upto the block level.

Banerjee spoke with the block-level leaders and listened to their grievances.

It was learnt that Banerjee had asked party seniors to coordinate with the junior leaders and strengthen the party.

Though TMC is working to get as many seats as possible in the ensuing Panchayat election, scheduled to be held in 2023, the main target is the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 where the party is to perform well if it wants to strengthen its base in Delhi.

Banerjee has made it clear that no violence will be tolerated and anyone be it senior leaders indulging in violence will be thrown out of Trinamool. "We do not mind if we lose some seats, but no violence and no muscle flexing will be allowed," Banerjee reportedly told the leaders.

He further told them leaders who are efficient with a transparent image will be given a nomination in the Panchayat election.

Banerjee assured the leaders that he was keeping a tab on the situation and urged the leaders to maintain their cool.