Anubrata not produced in Asansol Court

Kolkata: TMC leader Anubrata Mondal was not produced at the Asansol Court on Thursday in the alleged cattle smuggling case as he is under police custody.

Mondal was scheduled to be produced before the court on Thursday as per the earlier orders. However, the Asansol Correctional Home informed the CBI special court that Mondal is in police custody at Dubrajpur. Hence, he could not be produced.

The CBI court judge was reportedly on leave and Mondal's lawyer also did not appear in the court. Only the Investigating Officer (IO) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) lawyer were present. Thus the case diary was not filed. The next hearing of the case will take place on January 5. Mondal, who was in judicial remand following his arrest by the CBI in August in a cattle smuggling case, was sent to police custody by a sub-divisional court in Bolpur on Tuesday in connection with a 6-month-old assault case lodged with a local police station.