Anubrata gets bail in attempt to murder case

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal has been granted bail by the Dubrajpur Court on Tuesday in connection with the attempt to murder case that was lodged by a party worker several months ago.

Police had appealed for extension of Mondal's custody by seven days which was rejected.

Mondal was earlier remanded to police custody for seven days in connection with the case of Dubrajpur police station that was registered during July by a party worker. The case was lodged under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (causing grievous hurt) and 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code.

Though Mondal was granted bail, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is unable to take him to Delhi in connection with a money laundering case related to the cattle smuggling probe under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as the Delhi High Court had imposed a stay on

the issue.