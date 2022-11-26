Anubrata case: Next hearing on December 1

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday was not allowed by the Delhi High Court to take Anubrata Mondal to Delhi till December 1.



After arresting Anubrata at the Asansol correctional home recently, the ED had appealed for a production warrant at the Rouse Avenue Court in order to take him to Delhi for interrogation.

But Anubrata had moved the Delhi High Court challenging the ED's petition before the hearing at the Rouse Avenue Court which was scheduled to be heard on Saturday.

Anubrata's lawyer Kapil Sibal on Friday mentioned in the Delhi High Court that the alleged crime was committed in West Bengal. The assets which were reportedly found are all in Bengal. Therefore, the ED should interrogate Anubrata in Bengal only. The lawyer, representing the ED, claimed that Anubrata's bodyguard Saigal Hossain was brought to Delhi for interrogation on the basis of a court order. After hearing both the parties, the Delhi High Court did not pass any order and scheduled the hearing on December 1.