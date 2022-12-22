'Anubrata can't be taken to Delhi till Jan 9'

kolkata: Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) not to take Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal to Delhi till January 9, in connection with the money laundering case related to the cattle smuggling case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).



The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi had issued a production warrant for Anubrata a few days ago. Challenging the order of the Rouse Avenue court, Anubrata's lawyer appealed before the Delhi High Court to dismiss the production warrant.

Meanwhile, Anubrata was remanded to police custody for seven days in connection with a case of Dubrajpur police station that was registered during July by a Trinamool worker. The case was lodged under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (causing grievous hurt) and 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code. Mondal's lawyer Moloy Mukherjee said that a bail prayer was not moved since the development was sudden. Owing to the situation, Anubrata cannot be taken to Delhi before the conclusion of his police custody period. But on Wednesday, after the Delhi High Court's order, the Trinamool Congress leader will not be taken to Delhi till the next hearing on January 9.