Anit Thapa urges Hills to be cautious on politics of deceit

Darjeeling: Anit Thapa, president, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) has cautioned the Hills against politics of deceit in the guise of renewed Gorkhaland demand.



"The sounds of Gorkhaland have started resonating in the Hills again. There is a trend here that when leaders start facing political defeat and their plans start failing, they conveniently raise the Gorkhaland demand. However, this bait won't work anymore here. Gorkhaland is not for the Hills alone but for all the Gorkhas residing through the length and breadth of this country. There has to be a proper way to demand for Gorkhaland. It cannot be achieved by creating unrest in the Hills," stated Thapa.

He further added that no one can deny that he, along with his supporters, were instrumental in establishing peace in the Hills. "We have shown what peace is. People are able to go about their daily chores and livelihood. There was a time when they would see vegetables rot in their fields but failed to harvest. Students can now study; youths go about their livelihoods and politicians can now indulge in their own brand of politics. This is what peace is," added Thapa.

He urged the Hill populace to be cautious about politics of deceit. "Politics of deceit has become rampant in the Hills. Have the leaders and ministers from Bengal indulged in deceit in the Hills? Have they tried to humiliate us? Our own leaders indulge in deceit here," stated the BGPM president.

Recently, the Citizen's Forum (CF) has decided to convert the apolitical organisation into a political outfit. Floated early this year by Mahendra P Lama, the founding Vice-Chancellor of Sikkim University and former Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leaders who had later crossed over to BJP, including Swaraj Thapa and Raju Pradhan, the CF has lined up a public meeting in demand of Gorkhaland on December 18.

Ajoy Edwards, president of Hamro Party, has also given a clarion call for Gorkhaland asking all pro-Gorkhaland leaders to unite.