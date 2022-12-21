Ancient coins from India & Nepal to be on display at 'Mudra Utsav'

KOLKATA: The Numismatic Society of Calcutta (NSC) has joined hands with Nepal Numismatic Society to host its three-day 24th annual conference and exhibition in Kolkata with special emphasis on coins and paper money from India and Nepal.



The main attraction of the coin exhibition titled 'Mudra Utsav 2022' to be held from December 23 to 25 will be coins from ancient to modern period issued jointly and related with India and Nepal. It is for the first time when numismatists from two neighbouring countries have collaborated for such an event.

"The Shakya Janapada (earliest coins 6th century BCE), Chandragupta I, King and Queen type, coin of Rupamati Devi of Nepal , collection of Malla dynasty of Nepal by Rohit Rai (Delhi) and extensive collection of Nepal Paper Money by Mumbai based Dharmesh Thakkar will be the highlights of the exhibition, "Ravi Shankar Sharma, secretary of NSC said.Rupamati Devi was the sister of Pran Narayan, who was the king of Cooch Behar. 'Bihari Kanya' is written on the coin indicating clearly that she originally hailed from Bengal.

Coins featuring religious reformers like Gautam Buddha, Mahavir, Guru Nanak who have connections with both India and Nepal will also be featured in the exhibition that will be held at a banquet hall of a leading confectionery chain in Ballygunge.

The 3-day exhibition-cum-conference will also have a key lecture on 'Malla dynasty coins of Nepal' by Professor Dr. Mala Malla, Archaeology and Numismatics in the Central Department of Nepalese History, Culture and Archaeology since 2000(Tribhuvan University). Eshor Raj Poudel, Consulate General of Nepal (Kolkata) will inaugurate the exhibition on December 23.