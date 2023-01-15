Anchale Ek Din: TMC leaders have food at Dacres Lane

Kolkata: At a time when the ‘Anchale Ek Din’ programme of ‘Didir Suraksha Kawach’ initiative is going on in a full swing across Bengal and the Trinamool Congress leaders are getting overwhelming response from the people, Shatabdi Roy, the party MP from Birbhum went to Dacres Lane (James Hickey Sarani) and had food along with party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.



Roy stepped at a fast-food centre and the owner of the restaurant was amazed to see her, who is an actress. She told the owner that she came to have some food.

She stood on a chair outside the food centre and had her food. She was served Basanti Polao and Lemon fish. People congregated there to have a glimpse of Roy.