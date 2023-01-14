‘Anchale Ek Din’: In 3 days, TMC leaders cover about 150 Panchayats

KOLKATA: Witnessing overwhelming response from the people, in barely three days, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders covered about 150 Gram Panchayats under the ‘Anchale Ek Din’ programme of ‘Didir Suraksha Kawach’ initiative. On Friday, MPs, MLAs, district presidents, and several other party leaders met residents of at least 59 Gram Panchayats across 13 districts. The events on Friday covered 58 Assembly constituencies in Murshidabad, Nadia, North 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Purbo Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, and Birbhum.



TMC leaders witnessed an overwhelming response from the people both in Murshidabad and North 24-Parganas districts on Friday as they took part in the outreach programme. “The programme continued to make headlines as huge crowd of people trailed the MPs and MLAs across the 5 Gram Panchayats in Murshidabad on Friday. Keeping in mind, the recent unfortunate demise of Sagardighi MLA and veteran Trinamool leader Subrata Saha, MP Khalilur Rahman made special efforts to connect to those close to late leader Saha, which was heartily welcomed by the Balia gram locals in Sagardighi Assembly Constituency,” read a press statement issued by the party.

On the day three, the local party leaders saw a ‘thunderous start’ in the district with Jangipur MP Khalilur Rahman, Samserganj MLA Amirul Islam, Beldanga MLA Hasanuzzaman SK, Domkal MLA Jafikul Islam, Jalangi MLA Abdur Razzak visiting 5 Gram Panchayats across five Assembly Constituencies.

Rahman visited Balia High School as a part of the “Pratisthan Paridarshan” programme, where he sat with the students and attended a class. “Education is the wealth of life. An educated younger generation is an asset to the country,” Rahman said. He further stated: “Education is the spine which makes a person stand tall in life, providing him or her strength and power to achieve success and make the nation proud.”

The ‘Anchale Ek Din’ module under the party’s unique “Didir Suraksha Kawach” outreach programme kickstarted at three gram panchayats of North 24-Parganas. MLAs Usha Rani Mondal from Minakhan Assembly constituency visited Atpukur Gram Panchayat, Abdur Rahim Quazi from Baduria Assembly Constituency visited Aturia Gram Panchayat and Haji Nurul Islam from Haroa Assembly Constituency visited Gopalpur-II Gram Panchayat.

Rahim Quazi visited a local temple before embarking upon the day’s activities spreading the message of communal harmony. MLA Usha Rani Mondal also paid homage to Birsa Munda and garlanded his statue in the gram panchayat.

While meeting with panchayat officials in Bagila gram panchayat of Purba Bardhaman district, MLA Madhusudan Bhattacharya asserted that it is their duty to point out any irregularities that come to their attention. “Even if people don’t come forward to complain against someone who might have enrolled in the PMAY list through deceit, it is your duty to make sure only eligible people are given the benefits of the scheme. You should also ensure that all eligible people receive the benefits of the 15 social schemes listed under the Didir Suraksha Kawach programme,” he said.