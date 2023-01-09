Amta: TMC worker’s body found in pond

KOLKATA: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker who was missing since Saturday night was found dead on Sunday morning at Amta in Howrah.



The TMC worker identified as Laltu Middya (38) of Chatra Mollapara at Chandrapur in Amta was allegedly murdered. His body was found floating in a local pond, which was fished out later.

According to sources, on Saturday night, Middya, a toto driver by profession left home to meet someone.

When he did not return till late at night, Middya’s family members started looking for him in all possible places but failed to trace him.

On Sunday morning on their way to file a case at the local police station Middya’s family came to know that his body was seen floating in a local pond.

After a while, cops from Amta police station fished out the body and sent it for autopsy. Sources informed that there were several injury marks on Middya’s body. Over the issue, local people put up a blockade on the Amta-Ranihati state highway demanding immediate arrest of the culprit.

The blockade was withdrawn after police assured that all necessary actions would be taken.

Local TMC leadership alleged that Middya was murdered by CPI(M)-backed goons. Middya’s family members also alleged that their house was attacked earlier by CPI(M)-backed miscreants.