Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan likely to attend 28th KIFF

Kolkata: Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have given their preliminary consent to be present at the inauguration ceremony of Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF). The 28th KIFF will kick off on December 15 and continue till December 22.



The inaugural ceremony will be held on December 15. "Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose will be extended special invitation to attend the inaugural programme," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told reporters at the state Assembly on Thursday. Bengal's brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan is likely to be present during the inauguration, which will be held at Netaji Indoor Stadium, but the actor has not yet confirmed his participation.

However, the biggest surprise in this year's KIFF may be Rajinikanth. Sources said Banerjee had met the actor and requested him to be present during the inauguration.