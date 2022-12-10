Amid stir by students, Visva-Bharati defers annual convocation

KOLKATA: Visva-Bharati on Thursday announced the postponement of its annual convocation, scheduled to be held on December 11, till further notice due to the ongoing agitation by a section of students near the residence of Vice-Chancellor Prof Bidyut Chakrabarty.



The students have been continuing with their movement on a platform, which is 100 meters from the residence of the university Vice-Chancellor since November 24. It has been reported that he is unable to step out since December 6 amidst the raging protest by the students. The students are demanding outstation students to be allotted hostel rooms immediately, and the thesis of PhD and MPhil scholars to be evaluated in a time-bound manner. The question on whether a convocation will be held at the university amidst the protest was doing the rounds. It was supposed to be held on Sunday in the presence of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and the Governor of West Bengal CV Ananda Bose.

However, prior to the ceremony, the public relations officer of the university, Mahua Banerjee, in a statement said that the convocation scheduled to be held on December 11 had been suspended until further notice due to the unrest caused by the protest in the campus.Earlier, a rally was organised on the campus by a section of students to press for the demands, which include holding the annual 'Poush Mela.'