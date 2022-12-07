'Ambedkar paved the way for empowerment of democracy'

KOLKATA: State School Education and Higher Education minister Bratya Basu on Tuesday offered floral tributes on behalf of the state government at the base of Dr BR Ambedkar statue on Red Road, marking the death anniversary of the father of the Indian Constitution.



"His death anniversary coincides with the day when Indian democracy got threatened. Ambedkar had cautioned us against threats of democracy. We should preserve our democracy and continue to uphold the democratic fervor of the country," Basu said. "We are all, firstly and lastly, equals. We are all, firstly and lastly, Indians. Our humblest tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar on his death Anniversary. He paved the way for the empowerment of democracy by ensuring equality, justice, and freedom!" the All India Trinamool Congress tweeted.

After two years of COVID-19 pandemic, the books and poster sellers near the Ambedkar statue returned to their usual places. There were at least five sellers who had occupied a corner opposite to the decorated statue of Babasaheb while lines of people waited to pay their respects. According to a police officer present at the spot, during the pandemic, the death anniversary of Babasaheb was observed, however it used to be more of an isolated tributes. This year members of different organisations were present in clusters with garlands and flowers to pay tribute to Ambedkar.

"Educate, Agitate, Organise," reflecting the words of Ambedkar was written boldly at various posters hung

by associations.