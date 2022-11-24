'Allow residents to travel via forest core area to reach their houses'

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instructed the Forest department to examine provisions in lifting restrictions on the movement of local people in certain forest areas in Sunderbans to facilitate them in entering their respective houses.



She added that a master plan regarding Sunderbans is being prepared to address issues like its susceptibility to natural calamities and the enhancement of the livelihood of the residents there.

"We have gone for a massive mangrove plantation and taken several measures for augmentation of the green cover there. However, there are some roads within forests which are the only way for villagers to reach their respective homes. In consultation with the district administration, the Forest department should allow certain restrictions to be lifted ensuring full protection to the people for facilitating the local people's movement," Banerjee said in response to a query related to Sunderbans in the state Assembly.

She maintained that she will visit Hingalganj in North 24-Parganas next Tuesday (November 29) to offer puja to Mother Nature.

"The Sunderbans Master Plan is being submitted to the Niti Aayog. We have involved experts in chalking out the same," she said.

"If it is approved, then the effect of natural calamities on the archipelago can be addressed to a good extent," Banerjee added.