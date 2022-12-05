All govt scheme-related grievances to be redressed: TMC MP tells locals

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Satabdi Roy faced the ire of a section of locals in Bengal's Birbhum district, who alleged that "unfair means" have been adopted for doling out government scheme benefits, and sought immediate redressal of their grievances.



Roy, who was in Sainthia area on Saturday for a public outreach programme, urged the aggrieved villagers to approach the nearest Duare Sarkar (government at doorstep) camp, run by the state government for registering names under its welfare schemes, and their grievances would be looked into.

A group of women approached Roy as soon as she reached Hatora village and complained that benefits of a rural housing scheme were being doled out only to a handful of people. "Those in need of houses are not getting the money; we are living under inhuman conditions. Some people, who have already received money, are getting it for the second time. This is unfair. Local Panchayat and BDO do not listen to us, despite having raised the matter several times," one of the women said.

Roy, on her part, said the deserving ones would surely get the benefits.