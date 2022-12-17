All departmental-based dialysis units must maintain data entry in portal: Circular

KOLKATA: The state Health department has issued a circular saying that all the departmental-based dialysis units have to maintain data entry in the dialysis portal so that there is a centralised mechanism in place.



All the departmental based dialysis units have already been asked to maintain the data entry. Dialysis services are functional in both departmental as well as public private partnership mode in various hospitals across the state. Department has issued directives to make an entry in the portal about the installation of hemodialysis machines in the hospitals, patients' registration, slot booking and other details. Head of the department of Nephrology/Dialysis unit will be nodal officer for the implementation of data entries in the portal. Details of HD machines, patients' registration and booking of dialysis sessions will be entered in the portal on a daily basis. Health department has set guidelines for all the dialysis units regarding data entry in the dialysis portal.

The state government is chalking out plans to set up peritoneal dialysis units in the far off districts like Coochbehar, Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Bankura, Purulia so that patients from the rural areas do not need to come down to the city hospitals. The aim is to take pressure off various medical colleges.

Before implementing the project, the State health department was keen on running it on a pilot basis in three top medical colleges like SSKM, NRS Medical College and Calcutta Medical College and Hospital. As per the primary plans, the health department is trying to set up a peritoneal dialysis unit in each district especially those situated far away from Kolkata.

The main purpose of the move is to ensure that the patients requiring peritoneal dialysis can avail the services from their nearest health facility.

Once the project is implemented, it would remove the burden on medical colleges in Kolkata as well. Many kidney patients from the districts come down to the medical colleges in Kolkata on a regular basis for dialysis.

Two types of dialysis are conducted on patients suffering from critical kidney related ailments. They are peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis. Hemodialysis is performed in most of the hospitals but peritoneal dialysis is not performed everywhere.

Peritoneal dialysis is a way to remove waste products from blood when patients' kidneys do not function normally.