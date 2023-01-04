All Bengal Principals' Council seeks resignation of Subiresh Bhattacharya

kolkata: The Members of the All Bengal Principals' Council on Tuesday demanded the resignation of the former chairman of the School Service Commission (SSC) and the ousted Vice-Chancellor of North Bengal University Subiresh Bhattacharya from the position of president of the council.

At least 25 members of the Council held a press conference at Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose College. The principals claim that Bhattacharya has held the post of president "forcibly and illegally".

"Even after six years, Bhattacharya continues to be the President of the council. As per the rules, no person can be the President for more than two years. He is now in custody, so is he running the council from prison? We demand the immediate resignation of Bhattacharya," AJC Bose College Principal Purna Chandra Maity said.

According to them, Bhattacharya became the president when he was still a college principal but even after six years and attaining the position of a Vice-Chancellor, he allegedly remained as the president of the council.

The members reiterated that a new president is supposed to be elected every two years, but Bhattacharya has allegedly not left it since 2017. The process of changing the president was going to be held in 2019 but it was delayed because of the Lok Sabha elections and the spread of COVID-19.