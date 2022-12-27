Alipurduar: Solar fencing in some forest villages to curb man-elephant conflict

KOLKATA: In a bid to prevent wild elephants from entering into villages and causing damage to crops and properties, the



state Forest department has fenced several forest villages of Alipurduar with solar power-driven electrical wires.

The forest villages that have been surrounded by fences are Nimati Domhoni (length of the fence – 6 km), Latabari (length of the fence – 4 km), Pana Forest Village (length of the fence – 4 km), and Gopal Bahadur Basti (length of the fence – 2 km).

According to sources in the Forest department, the Pana forest village in Alipurduar was one of the worst affected Being close to the Buxa Tiger Reserve has made it easy for the elephants to trespass the Basti and trample the crops. Groups of elephants had already damaged maize fields spread up to 8 bighas. They have also vandalised hundreds of betel nuts in recent times. The farmers of Pana and nearby villages were witnessing unbearable loss that was impossible for anybody to compensate for. Disheartened, they appealed to the Forest Department to take appropriate measures to mitigate their problem.

The department with the assistance of Forest Protection Committee put a solar power-driven electric fence around the entire village. Elephants are found to be afraid of electric fences and this would make them stay away from the locality.

Situated on the western side of Raimatang, Pana is a compact forest-side basti or village inhabited by 200 odd villagers who rely predominantly on farming. Cultivation of maize and betel nuts, depending on the weather, helps them sustain their livelihood. But the continuous invasions of animals cause damage to the crops.

"The fence has worked wonders and has been successful in keeping away elephants. However, the electric fence can be dangerous for the villagers. So, we have put up a signboard requesting the villagers not to touch the fence," a senior official of the Forest department said.

The Joint Forest Management Committee (JFMC) along with the state Forest Department has taken up the responsibility of maintaining the electric fence. Two members from JFMC are entrusted with the authority to check the fence twice a week on a rotation basis.