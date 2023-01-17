Alipurduar gears up for CM’s visit

ALIPURDUAR: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be arriving at Alipurduar on Tuesday (January 17). Preparations are on for her visit to the district.



The Chief Minister is scheduled to arrive at the Hashimara Air force station at around 2 pm on Tuesday by a chartered plane. From there she will be heading to the Malangi forest bungalow in Jaldapara. She will be staying in this bungalow.

On Wednesday at around 10 am the Trinamool Supremo will fly to Meghalaya from Hashimara for an election campaign. She is scheduled to return from Meghalaya at around 4 pm on the same day and will be heading straight for the Malangi forest bungalow.

“On January 19, the Chief Minister will attend a Government programme at the Suhasini tea garden Maidan at around 10 am. Different welfare schemes will be handed over to beneficiaries from Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar during the programme. Along with distributing clothes, the Chief Minister is scheduled to inaugurate several projects and will lay foundation stones for other projects. From there she will depart for Kolkata from Hashimara,” stated Surendra Meena, District Magistrate, Alipurduar.

Security has been beefed up in the district owing to the visit of the Chief Minister along with Republic day commemorations. Additional forces have been deployed and surprise checks are on. “We are keeping a strict vigil. A special team has been constituted to keep a tab on visitors in the hotels, lodges and homestays of the district. This is owing to the Republic Day commemorations and the visit of the Chief Minister to the district,” stated Y Raghuvamshi, Superintendent of Police, Alipurduar.

However, inclement weather has emerged as a matter of grave concern for the authorities. For the past few days, the district has been enveloped in dense fog. Visibility is low at such times.

On June 6, 2022, Banerjee attended a tribal mass marriage at the same venue. With her scheduled visit, preparations are on to host the Government programme in the Suhasini tea estate ground.