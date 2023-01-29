Aliah Univ students to screen BBC docu on PM Modi

KOLKATA: After Presidency University and Jadavpur University, the students of Aliah University have decided to screen the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 30 (Monday) and January 31 (Tuesday).



The documentary “India:The Modi Question” will be screened on these two days at the university’s New Town and Park Circus campuses, respectively. The central government’s reaction to the documentary, i.e. by allegedly restricting its reach through social media platforms has caused an outrage amongst students of various universities including Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi, amongst others.

While in other states, chaos and conflict was at the core of these screenings as the opposing groups created obstruction in its viewing within campuses, the screening was conducted peacefully in Bengal.

The students of Jadavpur University had conducted the screening on January 26 (Republic Day) evening. Followed by the screening at Presidency University on January 27.

However, it has been reported that interruption in terms of power cut offs had taken place at Presidency

University, where the students claimed that it was a deliberate attempt to disrupt

the screening.