Air services to resume in Cooch Behar within a month, says Rabindranath

Cooch Behar: Air services will resume in Cooch Behar in a month’s time, claimed Rabindranath Ghosh, chairman, Cooch Behar Municipality and former North Bengal Development minister.



“The air services will be starting within a month. It is a long-standing demand of the people of Cooch Behar and the Chief Minister has taken the initiative to speed up the process. In the first phase, a trial run will be conducted with a nine-seater aircraft followed by an 18-seater. Air services will benefit the region and local residents a lot,” stated Ghosh.

Air services had been discontinued in 1995 but had briefly resumed in 2016 and then again discontinued. In 2019, Nisith Pramanik, MP, Cooch Behar, had attempted to restart it but in vain.

“The state government under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken all necessary steps to strengthen connectivity; be it road, water or air. A successful trial run has already been conducted at the Cooch Behar airport on January 24. An expert team has already visited Cooch Behar airport, stated Ghosh.

At present, Cooch Behar airport has a runway of 1069 metres in length.

There are plans to extend it up to 1,700 metres. This will enable 72 seater aircraft to fly from this airport. Rs 75 crore has already been sanctioned for this.

Air services will boost tourism along with trade and commerce of the area. The town has already been declared a heritage site and tourists from all over the country and abroad visit Cooch Behar regularly.