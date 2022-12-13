Ahead of G-20 Summit events, EM Bypass all set for major facelift

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will soon take up an initiative for beautification of the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass to make it more attractive, ahead of the G-20 summit, which is expected to be graced by foreign delegates.



Three important meetings in connection with this summit are scheduled to be held in Bengal.

The entire stretch of EM Bypass right from Hudco Crossing in Ultadanga to Dhalai Bridge in Garia will see a facelift. "We will start with restoration of the greenery and will gradually augment the green cover. The small islands in the Bypass stretch will be beautified by planting more trees. We want to give an impression of a clean and green Kolkata to the foreign delegates, who will be attending the G-20 summit,"a senior official of Parks and Gardens department said.

KMC has recently been handed over the responsibility of beautification of Bypass from Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA).

To begin with, the stretch from Hudco Crossing till Ruby Crossing in Kasba will be taken up for beautification. The roads as well as the lighting arrangements will also witness a major facelift.

According to sources in the KMC, the stretch from Hudco till Ruby Crossing will be divided into four parts – Hudco to Kadapara, Kadapara to Chingrighata, Chingrighata to Science City and Science City to Ruby. The potholes will be repaired and the undulations of road at certain places will be leveled. The footpath and the railings, wherever damaged, will be repaired. LED lights will be installed and the metro pillars stretching from Chingrighata to Ruby will also be illuminated to look attractive.

Science City may be one of the venues for the G-20 related programme slated to be held in January and besides this, a number of star category hotels are situated on EM Bypass where the foreign delegates would prefer to put up. So, beautification of Bypass is being given top priority by the state government.