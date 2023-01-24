After gap of 2 yrs, students to relish ‘Saraswati Puja lunch’ on campuses

KOLKATA: The customary practice of students sitting together and having their lunch in their respective schools will resume during this year’s Saraswati Puja after a gap of about two years due to the pandemic.



Theme-based Pujas are also being organised in a number of schools in the city with COVID-19 situation having a remarkable improvement.

The teachers some days back had assigned responsibilities to students of different classes on how they should make arrangements for the Puja which will be celebrated on January 26.

The students of Hindu school have chosen 200th birth anniversary of noted poet and playwright Michael Madhusudan Dutt as their theme.

An exhibition is being organised unitedly by Hindu School and Paschimbanga Bangla Akademi.

More than 3000 students including ex-students will have lunch in the school

campus itself, a teacher at Jadavpur Vidyapith said. Similar initiatives have been taken up elsewhere as well.