After Covid hiatus, Red Road sees cultural extravaganza

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the 74th Republic Day parade on Red Road on Thursday with one of the main attractions being a special tableau on Durga Puja, themed after ‘Maa Durga and the power of women’.



Governor CV Ananda Bose, who was also present at the Republic Day programme, exchanged greetings with the Chief Minister. Governor Bose inaugurated the Republic Day programme by hoisting the Tricolour. Banerjee garlanded Netaji’s bust.

The city on Thursday witnessed a spectacular presentation of discipline and grit as Army contingents and other personnel marched on Red Road. The winners’ team of Kolkata Police also took part in the parade. Colourful tableau on “Safe Drive, Save life” campaign was also displayed while Bengal Archery Academy also took out their tableau at the mega event.

Students from various city schools and also from the districts presented cultural programmes. Traditional forms of art like Chhau dance, baul songs were also performed on Red Road. Artists from Jangalmahal also attended a special cultural programme. Folk artistes from various parts of Bengal and their local culture were put on display.

Arrangements were made on Red Road to accommodate more spectators compared to that of the previous year. People in large numbers came to witness the spectacle.

Around 3,000 police personnel were deployed at different places and 20 Deputy Commissioner rank officers were in charge of the security arrangements.

Incidentally, Bengal showcased its quintessential Durga Puja festival in its tableau at the 74th Republic Day celebrations in the national Capital this year. The most important and celebrated event in Bengal’s festival calendar and one of the biggest annual extravaganzas in the world, the Durga Puja was inducted into the UN’s prestigious Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2021. After attending the Republic day parade, Banerjee paid surprise visits to Asutosh College and Jogamaya Devi College during her return. Saraswati Puja was being celebrated by the students at both these colleges when the CM stepped in. She offered her prayers to goddess Saraswati and spoke to the students at Asutosh College, then visited Jogamaya Devi College where she took part in the ‘aarti’.