Action will be taken if DM, BDOs & ICs don't carry out their duties properly: CM

Samshernagar: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday halted a government distribution programme midway at Samshernagar in North 24-Parganas and pulled up the District Magistrate (DM) for failing to deliver adequate blankets and woollen garments that she had purchased for distribution among the local people.



A furious Banerjee asked DM North 24-Parganas Sharad Dwivedi to make arrangements for bringing the blankets and woollen garments immediately to the venue. "I've bought 15,000 winter garments, including sweaters and blankets, for the local people. They should get these things. Where have you kept them? Why have you kept them in the BDO office? Bring them to me immediately. Why the BDO is in his office? Call him here. I'll not continue the programme till you get these here. I'll wait here," Banerjee told the District Magistrate.

She then waited on the dais for 20 minutes till the items arrived. A peeved Banerjee warned the DM and other concerned officials in the district administration of stern action for such lapses. "I'm sorry, but I'll have to take action in case the DM, BDOs and ICs don't carry out their responsibilities properly," she said.Thousands of people had gathered at Samshernagar under Hingalganj sub-division for the event, which was intended for the distribution of things under various government schemes that included Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree, Rupashree. Student Credit Card, Caste Certificate, land patta to name a few.

"I had made it clear that my primary intention behind coming here was to distribute woollen garments to the poor people here. When I had said that these will be distributed directly then why have these been stored in the BDO office instead of bringing them here? I didn't expect this from you Sharad." a visibly upset Banerjee told the DM.

Finally, nearly 1200 winter garments were delivered and distributed to the women who had gathered on the occasion. Banerjee said that the remaining shawls, blankets and woollen garments would be distributed from 10 camps that would be set up at the same venue on Wednesday. She asked local MLAs‌, DM and BDO to take up the responsibility and ensure a smooth distribution process on Wednesday. "If required, inform me, I am ready to make arrangements for more woollen garments. But all women residing here, who want to have these articles, should get them," she added. Banerjee reiterated that possessing an Aadhaar Card is not mandatory for the entry of names in the voters' list.

"Registering your name in the voters' list is your right, if someone says to bring an Aadhaar card while registering names, remember that the government has not given any such order. if you have Aadhaar you can furnish the same, but it is not all mandatory," she asserted. Banerjee requested the people of Hingalganj and its adjacent areas in Sunderbans to register their names in the voters' list. She said: "If there is no name in the voters' list then there is no identity. Those who are 17-18 years old will have to include their names in the voters' list," she remarked.