About Rs 242 cr for infra dev of schools sanctioned

Kolkata: The central government has sanctioned about Rs 242 crore for infrastructural development of schools in Bengal. The schools that have been set up before 1945 will be rejuvenated by utilising the funds.



According to Nabanna sources, an amount of Rs 242 crore has been sanctioned by the Centre with the condition that 60 per cent of the expenditure will be borne by the Centre and the rest 40 per cent by the state. Funds have been sanctioned by the Centre for similar reasons for other states too.

The sanction of funds assumes significance with the Centre not disbursing funds for 100 days work. The sanction of funds for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) was received a few months back but no funds have been released as yet.

According to sources, the School Education department in a survey has identified 2000-odd schools across the district which are badly in need of renovation. Schools in Kolkata, North and South 24-Parganas are also included in this list.

Sources said that Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi has recently held a meeting with senior officials of the Education department and gave necessary instructions so that the work for developing the infrastructure of the schools can be started soon.

Detailed project report regarding the infrastructure development of these 2000 schools has been sought.

The state has witnessed two severe cyclonic storms in the form of Amphan in May 2020 and Yash in May 2021 respectively which caused damage to the infrastructure in several schools.

The state Education department has already taken up repair and renovation work.

However, Repairing and renovation of school buildings, classrooms, toilets, kitchens, drinking water facilities,electrical installations etc are required in most of the schools especially high schools and higher secondary schools.