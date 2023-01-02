About 540 held, 664 motorists prosecuted on Dec 31

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police arrested 540 people on December 31 night across the city for disorderly conduct and prosecuted 664 motorists for traffic rules violations. Police also seized about 80 litres of liquor.



According to sources, Kolkata Police had made elaborate arrangements for New Year's Eve and January 1.

About 2,500 to 3,000 police personnel, excluding traffic cops, were deployed across the city to ensure no untoward incident takes place. Naka-checking was conducted by the traffic police to stop errant drivers and two-wheeler riders at 97 strategic locations across the city, while the anti-crime teams from the Detective Department (DD) and Anti-Rowdy Squad (ARS) maintained strict vigil across the city to intervene in case of any deterioration of the law and order situation.

On Saturday night, 243 motorcycle and scooter riders were prosecuted for not wearing helmets while 187 motorists were prosecuted for rash driving. These apart, 179 motorists were either prosecuted or arrested for driving in drunken condition. About 55 other motorists were prosecuted for other traffic rules violations.

Though no major law and order deterioration was reported on the last day of 2022 in the city, a scuffle took place at a luxurious hotel near Chinar Park under the jurisdiction of the Baguiati police station. Sources informed that the hotel authority had allegedly overbooked the New Year's party and thus food and drinks shortage triggered the tension.

Over the issue, a scuffle took place between the hotel authority and the guests. Police arrested two managerial staff of the hotel and four persons who had attended the party.

This apart, Bidhannagar Police arrested 55 persons as a preventive measure and prosecuted 480 motorists for traffic rule violations.