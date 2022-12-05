About 4K take part in 'Darj Police Marathon'

darjeeling: Darjeeling Police Marathon eclipsed the soccer world cup craze on Sunday. A town crazy about football came out in support of the marathon as 4000 runners took part amidst clear blue skies and the mighty Kanchenjunga in the backdrop. Residents in large numbers came out to cheer the runners braving the dipping mercury.



"This region is a treasure trove of talents, especially in athletics and sports. With a proper platform and exposure, the children and youth of this region can do wonders. They can be much better athletes than me," stated Asian Games gold medal winner Swapna Barman. The Arjuna awardee was in Darjeeling to attend the 9th edition of the Darjeeling police marathon.

Praising the Darjeeling police marathon, Barman stated that police have been constantly organising the event and it is a great motivation for all. "Parents should encourage children to participate in outdoor activities including sports and games. This will help keep the body fit, inculcate discipline and help in all round development. More and more children are getting addicted to mobile phones, which is not good for both health and mind" added the ace athlete.

The 9th edition saw around 4000 participants. "There were participants from England, Bangladesh, Nepal, Kenya along with different states of our country. There were different categories in the 10k and 21k runs in which we gave away a total of 52 awards including cash awards. The theme this year was 'Darjeeling- Go Green,' and it was a plastic free marathon," stated Dr. Santosh Nimbalkar, Superintendent of Police, North Bengal.

Saiful Islam from Bangladesh, on a solo walking tour to spread awareness on environment also took part in the marathon. The 26-year-old had started walking from Dhaka on October 7. After entering the Indian border in North 24-Parganas he walked up to Darjeeling.

While 65-year-old Nodup Dorjee was the oldest runner, there were many children who took part in the 10 km run. 8-year-old Siddharth Rai came first in the youngest category.