About 30 candidates challenge SSC's list of 'illegally appointed teachers'

Kolkata: Out of the 183 'illegally recommended candidates' listed by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC), at least 30 have written letters to the Commission challenging the list.

Apart from this, nine of them also approached the Calcutta High Court alleging that they had scored decent marks and challenged the presence of their name in the 'list of illegally recommended candidates', produced by the SSC on the High Court orders.

Allegedly, out of nine litigants, two had protested in the movement conducted by the job aspirants in 2019. They reportedly are unaware as to how their names made it to the list of recommended candidates.

Out of the 184 illegal candidates list, 81 people are currently employed and nine of them had appeared in the court on Friday.

Justice Gangopadhyay ordered a checking of the OMR sheets of these nine candidates. The Calcutta High Court also ordered a meeting with the nine candidates led by the commission including nine lawyers, Commission's lawyer and Commission's chairman to be present.

The Commission published the list of 183 'ineligible' candidates who were allegedly appointed 'illegally' in classes 9 and 10.