About 2.3 cr kids to be given additional dose of measles & rubella vaccine from Jan 9

KOLKATA: The state government is all set to start a month-long vaccination programme against measles and rubella virus in all the primary, block and the district hospitals besides all the government and private-run schools in which children from 9-months upto 15 years will be vaccinated free- of-cost.



The drive will be started from January 9 and continue till February 11. More than 2.30 crore children are expected to get an additional dose. The Health department is undertaking the vaccination drive at various levels after the state government had given a clear instruction that not a single child should not be left out. Besides schools, the vaccination drive will be carried at all the blocks and primary health centres.

The state government has asked the Health department to conduct the programme at the grass root-level so that all the children belonging to the age bracket get a jab. Various district administrations and local civic bodies are distributing leaflets among the people to spread awareness.

The Measles and Rubella (MR) vaccination programme took a hit in the past two years due to the Covid pandemic. As the Covid infection has been brought under control, the state health department emphasised carrying out a full-fledged campaign to cover the maximum number of children under the vaccination initiative.

The department had sent a directive in this regard to all the District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMoHs) in the districts. All the districts were asked to form a district core group with the DM as the chairperson so that the drive can be carried out in a smooth and effective manner. Police superintendent in each district, ADMs (health) and the school inspectors were also included in the group. In order to create awareness, the school authorities were asked to hold meetings with the parents. The school headmasters were also asked to send the total number of students belonging to the age group to the Health department or municipality.