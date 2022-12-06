About 21K candidates recruited illegally: CBI tells HC

kolkata: As many as 21,000 candidates were recruited 'illegally' in different categories of West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) and more than 9,000 Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets were 'tampered', the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the High Court (HC) on Monday, during the hearing of a case related to the multi-crore teachers' recruitment scam.

Justice Biswajit Basu had ordered the newly-appointed CBI SIT head, Ashwin Shenvi, to appear with regards to the corruption case in recruitment of Group-D personnel. It was during the hearing of the case that Shenvi made the claim.

According to a news agency, Shenvi also stated that from the main panel to the waiting list, corruption had allegedly occurred everywhere. Shenvi revealed that after the recovery of the hard disk from Ghaziabad, the issue of OMR sheets came to the fore. The CBI has given all the documents to the SSC.

Hearing this, Justice Basu gave stern warning and stated that those involved in corruption would not be spared. He also expressed surprise at the numbers revealed by Shenvi and told him that the court would help the investigation.

Earlier, the Calcutta High Court had reprimanded the WBSSC saying that if the teachers getting appointment through unfair means cannot be terminated, what is the point in keeping the Commission. Justice Basu had made the observation while hearing a petition from the WBSSC to review an earlier order by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the same court directing the immediate termination of services of the illegally and unethically appointed teachers.