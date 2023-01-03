About 208 held for disorderly conduct on Jan 1

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police arrested about 208 people on the first day of 2023 across the city for disorderly conduct and prosecuted 346 motorists for traffic rules violations.



On Sunday, over 2,500 police personnel, excluding traffic cops, were deployed across the city to ensure no untoward incident takes place. Naka-checking was conducted by the traffic police to stop errant drivers and two-wheeler riders at 97 strategic locations across the city, while the anti-crime teams from the Detective Department (DD) and Anti-Rowdy Squad (ARS) maintained strict vigil across the city to intervene in case of any deterioration of the law and order situation.

Police on Sunday prosecuted 119 motorcycle and scooter riders for not wearing helmets while 105 motorists were prosecuted for rash driving. These apart, 101 motorists were either prosecuted or arrested for driving in drunken condition. About 21 other motorists were prosecuted for other traffic rules violations.

Kolkata Police arrested 540 people on December 31 night across the city for disorderly conduct and prosecuted 664 motorists for traffic rules violations. Police also seized about 80 litres of liquor.

According to sources, Kolkata Police had made elaborate arrangements for New Year's Eve and January 1.

