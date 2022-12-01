Abhishek to address public meeting in Contai on December 3

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will address a public meeting at the College ground in Contai on December 3 (Saturday). Trinamool leaders in East Midnapore said people were eagerly waiting to listen to Banerjee's speech.



Earlier, a massive rally was taken out in Contai in support of Banerjee's public meeting where the leaders spoke about the failure and indifference of the Centre to give relief to the common people. Trinamool Congress had criticised the BJP-led Centre for its anti-people policies. According to reports, the rally is expected to witness footfall of more than one lakh people. Ahead of the Panchayat elections— scheduled to be held early next year—the Trinamool Congress has taken measures to strengthen its organisation and support base further.