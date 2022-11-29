Abhishek to address public meeting in Contai on Dec 2

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will address a public meeting at the College ground in Contai on Saturday.



Trinamool leaders in East Midnapore said people were eagerly waiting to listen to Banerjee's speech.

Contai is supposed to be the fiefdom of Sisir Adhikari and his family. Adhikari and his son Dibyendu, though they have joined the BJP before 2021 Assembly election, they continue to remain Trinamool MPs at least on paper.

During the Left Front regime Sisir Adhikari was the chairman of the Contai Municipality. Suvendu was an MP and then he became an MLA and a minister before he joined the BJP.

However, over the years the control of the Adhikari family has eroded. Most of the youth, who had joined BJP from Trinamool, have come back to their original fold.

A massive rally was take out in Contai in support of Banerjee's public meeting where the leaders spoke about the failure and indifference of the Centre to give relief to the common people. Trinamool Congress had criticised the BJP-led Centre for its anti-people policies.

The party leaders tweeted: "Our nation is suffering owing to the INEPT @BJP4India Government! Their anti-people policies and INDIFFERENCE towards the needs of people has pushed our nation into complete DARKNESS."

The prices of essential commodities, vegetables have sky rocketed. No step has been taken to reduce the price of cooking gas and the middle class families find it extremely difficult to make the both ends meet. The leaders alleged that before the elections, BJP gives false promises and forget them after the polls are over.