Abhishek takes responsibility for treatment of 8-year-old

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has taken the responsibility for the treatment of an eight-year-old girl named Anwesha Ghosh who was critically injured after falling down from a ninth-floor building at Maheshtala.



On Friday night, Banerjee, who is also the Member of Parliament from Diamond Harbour, directed a delegation to meet the child's family.

TMC representatives spoke to the child's parents and informed the family that Banerjee will bear all the medical expenses of the injured child.

The incident had taken place at around 8 pm on Thursday when the eight-year-old, daughter of a government employee fell down. It has been alleged that the accident occurred due to a lack of safety systems and railings. The locals have also reportedly stated that the railings and fire hydrants have not been properly covered despite repeated requests.

The family was having a housewarming ceremony and had guests at their home, the injured child was playing with kids when she stepped on a wire mesh and fell down the shaft. The child was rescued by her parents and neighbors Sarika Gon and Athar Khan. The child was first admitted to a private nursing home in Maheshtala with multiple fractures and injuries on different parts of her body and as her physical condition deteriorated shifted to Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

The hospital had formed a medical board with multiple specialists. The surgery could not be conducted on Friday and the child was kept under external life support.

The housing authority has reportedly assured to look into all the security aspects.