Abhishek snubs Panchayat officials for dereliction of duty

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee addressing a public rally in Contai, on Saturday said he told that the Marishda V Gram Panchayat pradhan, upopradhan and anachal sabhapoti should resign within 48 hours as the local villagers told him that they did not get any help from them to get their houses repaired.



He directed the party leaders to go to the villages and listen to the problems of the people. "They should not hold posts if they fail to work for the people," Banerjee said. Villagers told him that they are getting ration and availing the benefits of various social schemes of the state. Their only complaint is that they are not getting Pucca houses.

Banerjee made it clear that his party leaders have to go to the people in villages. "If our party supremo can go to villages we should not have any problem going to the village people and listening to their grievances".

On his way to Contai, Banerjee got down from his car at Marsihda village and listened to the problems of the local people. He visited more than 10 houses and talked to the residents. "I saw an ST family that doesn't have a roof over their head. In the rainy season their house goes underwater up to their waist. They told me that they raised the issue with the Gram Panchayat pradhan and upopradhan but no steps were taken. I have seen around 10 families living in precarious states. There are two MPs from Adhikari family and they did nothing for the well-being of the people. I asked them why they did not inform the Adhikari family. The villagers said they (Adhikaris) did nothing for the people there."

"Gram Panchayat pradhan of Marishda 5 GP under Contai III block Jhunu Rani Mondal, upapradhan Rama Krishna Mondal and anchal sabhapati Goutam Mishra have to resign within 48 hours. There is no point in holding the portfolios if they don't work for the people," he said.

He also asked around 50 TMC leaders present on the dais to go to 10 villages next month and listen to the grievances of the people. "Around 500 villages have to be covered over a span of a month," Banerjee directed.