Abhishek may visit Junglemahal in Feb

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee may visit Junglemahal followed by North Bengal next month.



However, ahead of his district visit, he will be doing a review meeting in the Diamond Harbour constituency in January. Banerjee is the MP of Diamond Harbour in South 24-Parganas.

According to party sources, Banerjee will address a public meeting at Keshpur in West Midnapore on February 4. Several BJP leaders, including a few MLAs, may join the TMC during his public meeting. On February 11, he will speak at a public meeting in Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar.

There are speculations that some BJP leaders from North Bengal may shift to the TMC camp on that day. According to sources, a BJP MLA from Junglemahal and another from North Bengal had met Banerjee at his Camac Street office in Kolkata recently. Abhishek may accompany party chairperson Mamata Banerjee during her visit to Meghalaya next week.