Abhishek launches outreach programme; says 'will open door' for BJP leaders in Dec

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday launched a scathing attack on BJP's Suvendu Adhikari saying that people of East Midnapore will address the latter as a 'traitor' for the next 500 years.



Raising intense speculations, he further said: "If the door is opened, there will be no BJP party. Next week, I will open the door in a small way. I will open the door in December. Will enter selectively."

However, Abhishek said he is going to ask the crowd several times before coming to this decision. He said some people from the BJP will join the Trinamool Congress in December. However, he added: "I will not let anyone swing the stick over my head. They will work together with common supporters."

Speaking at the rally held at Prabhat Kumar College ground, near Adhikari's house at 'Shantikunj', Abhishek announced that people can call him up with any problems they may have. "I am giving the number of 'Ek Dakke Abhishek' (Call Abhishek directly). You can directly contact me daily from 9 am to 6 pm. Anyone who has anything to say, call me directly." Incidentally, the TMC's Diamond Harbour MP had launched this system in his constituency last June.

He also made it clear that every Trinamool Congress leader who was present on the dais will have to visit at least 10 villages next month and listen to the demands and grievances of the people. "Around 500 villages have to be covered in a month", he said.

Abhishek also alleged that Adhikari had won the Nandigram election by "unfair means", and claimed that fresh elections would lead to his "befitting" defeat.

The TMC national general secretary also urged his partymen to conduct 'Beyiman Mukto Diwas' campaign in all the booths, wards, areas and also in the Assembly constituencies from Sunday which will highlight how Adhikari has belittled the people of East Midnapore that carries a strong legacy.

"Martyr Khudiram Bose was born in December. The Tamrolipto government was set up in the same month. The traitor has surrendered the sentiment of the people of East Midnapore before a party that damaged the bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. He has surrendered at the feet of the BJP to save himself from the ED and the CBI. 'Beyiman Mukto Diwas' will be observed from Sunday in every booth and town," Abhishek said.

He also sent a strong message to the party leaders that they have to visit the villages to listen to people's problems. "If our party supremo Mamata Banerjee can visit villages, why can't we go to our people to listen to their complaints," he remarked.

Accusing Adhikari and his family of their alleged involvement in corruption, Abhishek said: "A girl's hostel was under construction here in 2015. Who was the governing body chairman of the hostel? Tender was sanctioned for Rs 1.15 crore for setting up the hostel. But the amount that was paid was over Rs 2 crore. Rs 85 lakh was spent in addition. One Tarunita Enterprise was assigned without a tendering process. The work was allotted three times. They take money out of selling lands of a crematorium," Abhishek said, training his guns on the Adhikari family. He also said that he would not take lessons in honesty from a person (Suvendu Adhikari) who was caught on video taking bribes. Multi-crore Saradha scam mastermind Sudipto Sen said he had given money to Adhikari, alleged Abhishek. In this context, he asked the people in the audience: "Who is the biggest tout in the state? Who was shown on TV while taking bribes?"

He also threw challenges at Adhikari by saying: "I will again hold a meeting here in the same venue after 15 days and give an account of the irregularities committed by Adhikari. I have come here to take on Adhikari with my head held high. But he (Suvendu) has left the place and gone to Diamond Harbour." On Friday, Suvendu alleged that TMC had deployed miscreants to disrupt the BJP rally at Diamond Harbour. Abhishek countered Adhikari's claim saying how can a party that has no organisational base and support hold a rally there. "Suvendu has gone to Diamond Harbour to get TV footage. His only job is to hurl abuse at me. He is taking my name day and night. I would say that he gets oxygen the moment he utters my name. He is not sparing my wife, sister-in-law and also my three-year-old child. He is eventually belittling the people of East Midnapore while trying to abuse me and my family," Abhishek said.