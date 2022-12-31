Abhishek launches final of Diamond Harbour MP Cup

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP from Diamond Harbour and party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee inaugurated the final of Diamond Harbour MP Cup 2022 at the Bata stadium on Friday evening.

The final match was being played between Budge Budge and Palta. Abhishek got introduced to the players of both the teams, amid loud cheers from the crowd. He was accompanied by his daughter. The organisers and spectators observed a minute's silence to condole the death of football icon Pele who passed away on Thursday. Abhishek has taken great interest and initiative to set up Diamond Harbour Football Club (DHFC).

The team is playing in first division in the Kolkata football league. He has plans to set up a football academy to give proper coaching to the youths.