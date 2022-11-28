9, including cop, hurt in 3 separate road mishaps

KOLKATA: At least nine persons were injured, including a traffic cop, in three separate road accidents in the city on Sunday afternoon.

The first accident took place at Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass near the Bengal Chemical crossing where a sedan collided with the median divider and hit a few pedestrians and a traffic cop. The second accident took place near the Jorasanko Thakur Bari gate on Central Avenue where two cars collided with each other.

The third accident took place near Raj Bhavan where a mini bus hit a West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) bus from the back.

Around 3 pm, the red coloured sedan was moving towards Ultadanga from Kadapara along EM Bypass at a breakneck speed. At the Bengal Chemical crossing, the driver allegedly lost control and the car collided with the median divider after hitting a parked motorcycle. Three persons identified as Kakali Roy, Rupanya Banerjee and Santanu Roy of Bangur Avenue suffered multiple injuries. They were rushed to Maniktala ESI Hospital. Later they were shifted to a private hospital in Salt Lake for better treatment. A traffic cop identified as Sambhu Bain of Ultadanga traffic guard also suffered injuries. He was admitted at a private hospital in Kadapara.

After the collision with the divider, the sedan hit the pedestrians and came to a halt. In another incident two cars collided in front of the Jorasanko Thakur Bari gate. Passenger of a cab suffered head injury in the incident. In the other accident, a mini bus hit a WBTC bus due to which a passenger suffered minor injuries.