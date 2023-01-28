8.5 kg of dried seahorses recovered, 3 held

Siliguri: The Forest officers of Kurseong Forest Division seized 8.5 kg of dried seahorses. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the case from Naxalbari area.

On Saturday, the Foresters recovered 8.5 kg of dried Longnose Seahorse from the residence of Shefali Roy, wife of Manoj Roy of Raipara, Naxalbari. Primary investigations revealed that Manoj Roy is the prime accused of the case. He is absconding.

The others arrested in the case include Jiwan Thapa from Rangeet Tea Estate in Darjeeling; Sujit Tamang a resident of Third Mile Jore Bunglow in Darjeeling and Kankan Raha of North Rathkhola in Naxalbari.

On 24 January the Foresters of Tukuriajhar and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau had jointly seized 5 kg of dried seahorses from Naxalbari.

They had then arrested one Faiz Ahmed. After interrogating him the foresters got information about the four arrested on Saturday.