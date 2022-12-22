8 hurt in 6 road mishaps in Kolkata, including one at Red Road

kolkata: Eight persons were injured in six separate road accidents in the city on Wednesday, including one on the Red Road.



The first accident took place around 8:40 am on KP Road in Hastings area where a collision took place between a scooter and a motorcycle.

In the incident, a Constable of Kolkata Police Special Branch who was riding the motorcycle suffered injury on his left leg. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Alipore area.

The second incident took place around 9:25 am near Curzon Park in Hare Street area where a motorcycle hit a pedestrian while he was crossing the road. The pedestrian was rushed to SSKM hospital where he was admitted. Police have detained the motorcyclist and seized the two wheeler.

Around 10:15 am, two separate accidents took place in Shyampukur and Lake areas. In Shyampukur, a bus hit a scooter from behind on Bhupen Bose Avenue near Raja Manindra Chandra College and fled. Though the scooter rider escaped unhurt, the pillion rider suffered injury on her right hand. The woman was rushed to R G Kar Meddical College and Hospitl where he was admitted.

At the same time an unknown app cab hit a motorcycle and fled near Dakshinapan on Gariahat Road. The motorcyclist suffered injury on his right hand. He was rushed to a private hospital in the city from where he was discharged after necessary treatment. In the afternoon, around 12:10 pm, a car hit a horse drawn carriage on k. P. Road near Ghora Pass cutout.

The three passengers of the horse drawn carriage including a 10 year old girl suffered minor injuries.

The injured persons were rushed to SSKM hospital from where they were discharged after necessary treatment. Police have seized the car and detained the driver. Around 1:10 pm, a car hit a motorcycle on R R Avenue near the Netaji statue and fled. The motorcyclist suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to SSKM hospital where he was admitted at the trauma care centre.