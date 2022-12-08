8 held for taking bets on football World Cup, racket busted

KOLKATA: A football betting racket was busted by the cops of Nagerbazar police station on Tuesday night.



Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at a flat located in the Madhugarh area of Dum Dum on Tuesday night and found that eight persons were preparing to start betting for the Qatar World Cup Football match between Portugal and Switzerland, police said.

During the raid, police seized three laptops, eight mobile phones and one bank passbook.

From the spot, police arrested eight persons who are residents of Chhattisgarh. They had taken the flat on rent. The accused persons told the flat owner that they work in multiple offices in the city.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused persons had conducted betting on several matches of the Qatar World Cup Football matches and had come to the city for the said purpose.

The accused persons had taken the flat on rent two months ago. They have been remanded to police custody for four days.

It is suspected that an interstate racket has been operating for the past few months. The accused persons will be taken into custody and grilled to find out who else is involved in the racket.