7th edition of Natyamela begins

KOLKATA: The 7th edition of Natyamela that will celebrate the rich culture of Bengal's legacy of Drama and Art is being held from January 3 to 8 at Lake Club.



On the inaugural day of the festival a panel discussion titled 'Habib Ekai Eksho' was organised to mark the birth centenary of the eminent theatre personality, poet and actor, Late Habib Tanvir. A calendar of paintings by artist Hiran Mitra on Tanvir's plays and stage decor was also published.

Renowned theatre personalities, Nagin Tanvir (Daughter of Lt. Habib Tanvir), Rudraprasad Sengupta, Shamik Banerjee, Hiran Mitra, Arun Mukhopadhyay, Jayati Bose, Ramchandra Singh, Ashok Mukhopadhyay, Meghnad Bhattacharya and Suman Mukhopadhyay took part in the discussion.

"Our journey of organising 'Natyamela' began way back in 2015. We were unable to host Natyamela over the last two years due to the ongoing pandemic. We are glad to announce the launch of the 7th Edition of Natyamela in 2023 for the theatre lovers of Kolkata and the region. Our idea behind this theatre festival is to touch the lives of people with hope and positivity. It is a celebration of the combination of thought-provoking contemporary art and drama," said Debabrata Datta, Joint Honorary Secretary, Lake Club.