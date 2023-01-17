750 new publishers, more security at Book Fair

KOLKATA: More than 750 new publishers will join the 46th edition of the International Kolkata Book Fair and nearly 900 stalls will greet the book lovers at Boi Mela Prangan in Salt Lake, Kolkata, said organisers Publishers and Booksellers



Guild on Monday.

On Monday, Guild officials and Bidhannagar CP Gaurav Sharma were present for a ground visit, where they also had a follow-up meeting about security of the book fair, starting January 31.

The timing of the inauguration of the Kolkata book fair has also been rescheduled from 4.30 pm to 2 pm on January 30 given Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s commitments. From increasing the number of CCTV cameras across the book fair ground, parking areas, watch towers to the construction of permanent police and fire brigade control rooms, security management will be better than last year, Guild general secretary Tridib Chatterjee said.